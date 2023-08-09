911 calls released after child falls from Kissimmee Fun Spot rollercoaster

After a 6-year-old boy fell off an attraction at Fun Spot America in Kissimmee last week, 911 audio has been released that provides insight into what happened.

Osceola County Fire Rescue reported that the boy was found under the track of the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster with traumatic injuries before being taken to the hospital.

One 911 caller explained that the boy appeared to fall several feet, ending with the boy being injured.

“He’s bleeding from his lip. The top-left corner of his head is very swollen,” the caller states. “And I believe something with his hip, but I’m not too sure.”

Apparent crying can be heard in the background of the call, though no information was provided on who that might have been.

In another 911 call, a woman can be heard describing the boy to dispatch operators.

“We’re trying to hold them still on the floor right now,” she says. “They’re young, like a toddler.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which handles amusement parks and attractions, including ride inspection, confirms it is investigating the incident.

Fun Spot said FDACS inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues.

