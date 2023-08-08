‘Really upsetting:’ Attorney pushes for safety after child falls from Kissimmee Fun Spot ride

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into the Galaxy Spin rollercoaster at Fun Spot in Kissimmee is underway.

Thursday, a 6-year-old boy fell from the 43-foot-high rollercoaster and ended up under the tracks.

He was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital with traumatic injuries.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which handles amusement parks and attractions — including ride inspection — confirms it is investigating the incident.

Fun Spot said FDACS inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues.

This is the first major investigation since the Tyre Sampson Act was signed into law.

Last year, Sampson fell to his death from the free fall attraction at icon park. Attorney Kim Wald with The Haggard Law Firm represents Sampson’s mother.

“This is a really tragic situation that is really upsetting for us to see again,” Wald said.

Wald said her law firm advocates for safety, and it’s their goal to hold these entities accountable.

“We can’t keep having children fall out of amusement park rides and dying or being catastrophically injured. That’s not acceptable,” Wald said.

The attorney said the Orlando Free Fall and Galaxy Spin have something in common.

“This ride also did not have a secondary restraint mechanism,” Wald said.

Prior to this incident, a fun spot visitor reported an issue with the Galaxy Spin rollercoaster.

She claims a worker told her to put her arm around the child she was riding with.

Her email to the company notes the worker said the ride is unsafe for small riders.

The coaster requires riders to be 48 inches tall, or at least 42 inches with an adult.

The rider said she doesn’t think 42 inches is a safe height for this ride.

How does a boy fall out of an amusement park ride if they were properly restrained?” Wald asked.

The attorney said that unfortunately, it may be months before we receive more information about this investigation.

The Senate passed a bill that would allow investigations like this to be exempt from public records.

“If there is something we can learn from this, we need to learn it now,” Wald said.

