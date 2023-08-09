Instructor smashes vehicle through front of driving school, police say

A driving instructor at the business was cited for a traffic violation, police said.

A driving instructor may need a remedial course after crashing through the front wall of the Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado on Tuesday.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Lakewood Police Department shows an SUV almost all of the way inside of the business after smashing through the front wall, directly under a large sign that reads “Learn to Drive.”

Police said several people were able to dive out of harm’s way, and only one person suffered a minor injury.

Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation. pic.twitter.com/tJcWTWqfmO — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 8, 2023

“The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation,” according to police.

