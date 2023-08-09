91º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Instructor smashes vehicle through front of driving school, police say

1 person suffered a minor injury

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic News, Colorado
A driving instructor at the business was cited for a traffic violation, police said. (Lakewood Police Department)

A driving instructor may need a remedial course after crashing through the front wall of the Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado on Tuesday.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Lakewood Police Department shows an SUV almost all of the way inside of the business after smashing through the front wall, directly under a large sign that reads “Learn to Drive.”

Police said several people were able to dive out of harm’s way, and only one person suffered a minor injury.

“The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation,” according to police.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email