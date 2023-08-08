98º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Volusia County

Fatal wreck happened at US-92, Old Daytona Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, DeLand, Fatal Crash, Traffic
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 92 at Old Daytona Road in DeLand.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash involved a Mercedes sedan, driven by a 79-year-old DeLand man, and a Honda motorcycle, driven by a 58-year-old Daytona Beach man.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The Mercedes driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The westbound lanes of International Speedway Boulevard were blocked while traffic homicide investigators investigate, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email