Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 92 at Old Daytona Road in DeLand.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash involved a Mercedes sedan, driven by a 79-year-old DeLand man, and a Honda motorcycle, driven by a 58-year-old Daytona Beach man.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The Mercedes driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The westbound lanes of International Speedway Boulevard were blocked while traffic homicide investigators investigate, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

