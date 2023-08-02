Road rage incidents reported at Spruce Creek Fly-In community, Volusia deputies say

SPRUCE CREEK, Fla. – A driver in Volusia County wishes to press charges against an individual who reportedly cut him off and started punching him through his window during a road rage incident in the Spruce Creek Fly-In community, deputies said.

It happened on Monday, one of two such reports recently brought to gate security at the Fly-In, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies he had turned left onto Spruce Creek Road from Lazy 8 Drive before passing a black SUV on Spruce Creek Road that he said was driving slowly. On approach to the next stop sign, the victim reported the SUV ran the stop and cut him off, forcing him off the road and into what he believes was a sign.

Deputies were told the suspect then exited their vehicle and began yelling obscenities at the victim. After some shouting from both sides, the suspect began to punch the victim through his driver’s-side window, the sheriff’s office said.

When the victim tried to back up, the suspect reached into his vehicle and broke its wiper control handle, deputies said. A third person became involved at some point — a juvenile male, the victim believes — who reportedly exited the black SUV and shouted, “Stop dad, it isn’t worth it,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect punched the victim’s driver’s-side door and left a dent as he attempted to leave, deputies said.

Upon notifying security at the north gate, the victim was told the driver of a white pickup truck had reported a similar incident. The victim completed a written statement and inclined he wanted to press charges if a suspect can be found, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were shared.

