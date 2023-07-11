Brevard road rage attack ends with damaged cars, smashed window, arrest

Raymond Hofmann was arrested after a road rage attack near Cocoa, according to deputies.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man rammed several vehicles, smashed a window and threatened deputies Tuesday morning before he was ultimately arrested, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Raymond Hofmann following the road rage attack near the intersection of School Street and Bay Avenue near Cocoa, according to a news release.

Investigators said they received calls about a Chevy Tahoe parked in the middle of the road which then started ramming vehicles as they tried to go around the SUV.

Deputies said the driver, Hofmann, then got out of the SUV and started hitting vehicles with a tire iron as they passed. Investigators said the Hofmann eventually smashed the driver’s side window of a passing truck, leaving the tire iron stuck in the broken glass.

According to the release, Hofmann was also threatening people with a nail gun and a crowbar. When deputies arrived on scene, they said Hofmann was ordered to drop the crowbar, but he refused.

“You will have to kill me,” Hofmann said to deputies, according to the release.

The man then threw the crowbar and ran away. Deputies said they chased Hofmann, who threw a grill and a chair at deputies before they were ultimately able to cuff him.

Hofmann faces charges of resisting, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges stemming from the attacks on other drivers, according to the sheriff’s office.

