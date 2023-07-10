Orlando actor, Brevard pastors face trials for attack on US Capitol

FBI investigators said this photo showing an exposed ear on Jan. 6 helped link them to James Beeks of Orlando. (Courtesy: FBI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An actor from Orlando and two pastors from Melbourne face separate trials that began Monday for their reported roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

James Beeks

FBI agents arrested James Beeks in November 2021 while he was playing Judas in the national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Federal prosecutors claimed he was a member of the alt-right group The Oath Keepers, and he was part of the violence that erupted on Jan. 6, 2021, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

“Innocent before proven guilty,” he told News 6 in January. “If I get a chance to get a fair trial, I would hopefully be exonerated in this.”

He has waived a jury trial, opting instead for a judge to hear his case.

He has also chosen to act as his own attorney.

In court on Monday morning, CBS News reported Beeks argued with Judge Ahmet Meta about whether the federal court had jurisdiction over the matter.

Beeks has stopped short of referring to himself as a sovereign citizen, but he argued the court cannot determine his fate.

James and Casey Cusick and John Lesperance

Upstairs from Beeks trial, James and Casey Cusick and John Lesperance are being tried for their alleged role in the attack at the Capitol.

Surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan., 6, 2021, shows a man the FBI identified as James Cusick inside the Capitol Rotunda (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Justice) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Cusicks lead Global Outreach Ministries in Melbourne, while Lesperance attends church there.

They were all arrested in June 2021 when federal prosecutors claimed they were identified by an anonymous tipster.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: