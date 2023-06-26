Orlando college student sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for Capitol attack

U.S. Dept. of Justice photos show Orlando college student Grady Owens raising his skateboard to hit a police officer at the U.S. Capitol. (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A former Orlando area college student was sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Grady Owens, who was attending Full Sail University at the time, was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Washington on Friday.

Owens was arrested in April of 2021 after federal investigators claimed he hit a police officer in the head with his skateboard during the attack at the Capitol.

In November of 2022, he agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

Earlier this month, Owens wrote a letter to the judge ahead of his sentencing after his attorney asked the Court for leniency.

“That day will forever be one of the worst days of my life. The day that I didn’t conduct myself with positivity and love,” he wrote. “After seeing the videos that I took, and hearing the things that I said, I became deeply ashamed. I have lost many nights of sleep thinking of how stupid I was to say what I said, and I have thought about those words, and their impact every day since. I have many friends and family members in law enforcement, and knowing that I have let them down and disrespected them brings me great shame.”

On Friday, Judge Beryl A. Howell sentenced Owens to be incarcerated for 37 months followed by 24 months of supervised release. He also ordered Owens to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Owens is still free, however, after the judge allowed him to self-surrender at a later date.

Owens is one of 36 Central Florida residents arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

