Another Central Florida man takes a plea in Capitol attack case

Jeremy Christian Harrison to be sentenced at a later date

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Jan. 6, Jeremy Christian Harrison, Capitol Riot, Florida
Jeremy Christian Harrison seen inside Capitol on Jan. 6, FBI says (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – A Central Florida man has agreed to a plea deal in connection with his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jeremy Christian Harrison was arrested by FBI agents in February after they reviewed surveillance footage which they said showed Harrison walking into the Capitol with two other men.

He appeared in Ocala’s federal court on Feb. 9 facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds among other charges.

Investigators at the time said Harrison was very cooperative.

On Friday, Harrison entered a guilty plea to demonstrating or parading on Capitol grounds in exchange for the rest of the charges being dropped.

Harrison will be sentenced at a later date.

Harrison’s arrest marked the 36th Central Florida prosecution in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

