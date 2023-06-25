Church catches fire in College Park, still holds Mass next day

A fire occurred Saturday night at Incarnation Catholic Church in College Park, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Crews made quick work of flames coming from the rear end of the building, extinguishing the fire within 22 minutes, the department said in a statement to News 6.

The fire prompted church leaders to arrange for only one Mass on Sunday, according to an update on the church’s website and signage on the door.

No one was in the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, the department stated.

Cell phone video recorded from the other side of Edgewater Drive, provided to us by Carl Humphrey, shows flames and smoke rising from the church.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No other details have been shared.

