Lightning strikes Florida church, sparking fire

Historic New Bethel AME Church in Ormond Beach catches fire

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.Lightning struck a church Wednesday afternoon in Ormond Beach, causing the historic building to catch fire, city officials said.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at the Historic New Bethel AME Church at 115 S. Yonge St.

Nobody was inside the church at the time of the lightning strike, according to city officials.

North and southbound lanes of Yonge Street were blocked off from Tomoka Avenue to Central Avenue. Southbound lanes were later reopened.

“Please AVOID THE AREA when possible!” the city tweeted.

Storms popped up across the region Wednesday, prompting weather alerts for some areas.

