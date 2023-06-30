Orlando Capitol attack suspect a no-show in court hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge has ordered a new hearing in the case of an Orlando man linked to the attack on the U.S. Capitol after he did not show up to court.

James Beeks was scheduled to appear for a status conference in his criminal case in Washington D.C.’s federal court on Monday, but he was not present.

Beeks was arrested in November 2021 while he was playing Judas in the national touring company of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

FBI investigators said this photo showing an exposed ear on Jan. 6 helped link them to James Beeks of Orlando. (Courtesy: FBI) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Federal prosecutors claimed Beeks was a member of the far-right group The Oath Keepers and was part of the violent uprising on Jan. 6, 2021.

Beeks, who is representing himself in court, is scheduled to go to trial on July 10.

On Friday, Federal Judge Amit Mehta scheduled another status hearing for Beeks on Wednesday.

News 6 reached out to Beeks to see why he did not show up for his court hearing on Monday and he did not respond.

