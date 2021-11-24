Orlando ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ performer wearing Michael Jackson jacket accused of storming Capitol

FBI investigators said this photo showing an exposed ear on Jan. 6 helped link them to James Beeks of Orlando. (Courtesy: FBI)

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – An Orlando performer currently starring in a touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar was arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the Capitol Hill attack.

FBI agents arrested James Delisco Beeks, 48, in Milwaukee on Tuesday just as the musical was set to open in the city.

[TRENDING: Central Florida wakes up to coldest air of season. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to court documents, investigators believe Beeks was a paid member of the group The Oath Keepers, and he joined other Florida members of the group on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Ad

They claim he was part of a group that joined in a military-style “stack formation” and charged their way into the Capitol Rotunda.

Investigators said they identified Beeks using his exposed ear in one of the pictures and comparing it to a picture of him.

They also said his Michael Jackson jacket, which reads “Bad” on the left chest, was an identifier.

FBI investigators said this photo showed Beeks wearing the Michael Jackson jacket seen at the Capitol (Courtesy: FBI) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

They said according to Beeks’ social media accounts, he is also a Michael Jackson impersonator.

According to court records, Beeks was allowed to walk out of the federal courthouse in Milwaukee with a list of restrictions.

He’s set to appear virtually in federal court in Washington on Dec. 2.

Beeks’ arrest marks the 26th Central Florida arrest linked to the Capitol Hill attack.