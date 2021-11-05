Ocala couple pleads not guilty to charges stemming from Capitol riot

The FBI says Jennifer Buteau and Jamie Buteau entered the Capitol building during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

A couple from Ocala who both face charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Jamie and Jennifer Buteau entered their plea Friday, nearly five months after they were arrested at their home in Ocala.

Jamie and Jennifer Buteau are facing charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building. Jamie Buteau faces additional charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Agents investigating the riot said they saw the Buteaus on surveillance video and also received several tips from members of the public who sent social media posts showing the couple was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and made their way inside the Capitol building.

One such surveillance video showed Jamie and Jennifer Buteau entering the building at about 2:25 p.m. through a broken door in the Senate wing then minutes later, Jamie Buteau is seen holding a chair which investigators said he then threw at officers.

“Neither the CCTV nor the Parler video shows Jamie Buteau throw the chair, but the timing of events as shown through both videos makes clear Jamie Buteau threw the chair,” agents wrote in the report.

Stills provided in the affidavit show two Capitol officers running to a door that was rolling down to keep rioters out then the chair flying under the door as it was closing.

Authorities said the chair bounced off a door and hit one of the officers.

The FBI says Jamie Buteau threw a chair at Capitol officers during the riot. (FBI)

After throwing the chair, Jamie Buteau reunited with his wife, walked to a lobby and grabbed another chair around 2:32 p.m., according to the report. Records show the couple left the Capitol at about 2:46 p.m.

Also included in the report is a screenshot from Jennifer Buteau’s Facebook page in which she admits to deleting a live video from the Capitol because she didn’t want to “entertain Antifa.”

Hundreds have been arrested following the siege on the Capitol, including several Central Floridians.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, who pleaded guilty Tuesday as part of a plea agreement, a Proud Boys organizer, and at least three accused members of the Oath Keepers — Connie and Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson. Others include a former Viera teacher, who pleaded guilty, and a father and son who are both former police officers in Central Florida — Kevin A. Tuck and Nathaniel A. Tuck.