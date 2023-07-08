Brevard County traffic stop leads to drug, fugitive arrests

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Brevard County arrested three people Friday night in the Melbourne area after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest.

Deputies stopped a Cadillac Escalade in the area of Leewood Boulevard and Croton Road north of Eau Gallie Boulevard for traffic infractions. They say the driver, Joshua Morris, refused to hand over his driver’s license, and his two passengers also refused.

When deputies tried to get Morris out of the vehicle, they said he refused and became verbally abusive, and when one of the deputies grabbed his wrist to pull him from the vehicle, he started “swinging” at the two deputies on the scene. That’s when deputies deployed a taser on Morris.

When they arrested him for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, they say they also found meth, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms. He now also faces charges for possession of those drugs.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies say then one passenger, Richard Ennis, ran from the vehicle and was arrested in a home’s backyard. They say it turns out he was wanted on an active warrant out of Kansas.

Back at the vehicle, deputies say Daphne Morris, the other passenger, jumped into the driver’s seat of the Escalade and tried to drive off. Deputies knocked out a window to pull her from the vehicle. Morris was wanted on active warrants out of Brevard County for check fraud and driving without a driver’s license.

Two guns were also found in the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen out of Kansas.

All three were transported to Brevard County jail.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: