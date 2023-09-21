No winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $725M

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you didn’t win last night’s Powerball jackpot, you’ll get another chance this weekend.

No one matched all the numbers, which means the jackpot is even higher.

In case you won a smaller prize, the winning numbers were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63, and the Powerball was 23.

Saturday night’s drawing is now worth $725 million. The one-time payment option for the jackpot is about $345 million.

You can watch the drawing live on Saturday before News 6 at 11 p.m.

