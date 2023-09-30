Floridians’ minimum wage is going up. Here’s how much

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday marks another dollar per hour in the pockets of many Florida workers.

The minimum wage for non-tipped employees in Florida is increasing from $11 to $12, part of an ongoing six-year plan to push the wage to $15 by 2026. For tipped workers, the rate’s going from $7.98 to $8.98.

Amendment 2, approved in 2020 with 61% of the vote, calls for the remaining pay-increase schedule:

$13 on Sept. 30, 2024

$14 on Sept. 30, 2025

$15 on Sept. 30, 2026

Orlando trial attorney John Morgan invested $6 million of his own money in a petition drive to put Amendment 2 on the ballot.

“We can’t understand it if you’ve never felt it, but to move from $8.56 to $15, or from $10 to $15, for that person it’s a life-changing event, and so I had to do that,” Morgan told News 6 anchors Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin after his big win back in Nov. 2020.

“One of my (business) partners was very pissed off about this. He lives up in Panama City Beach and he called me up and says, ‘All of my friends have found out that you’re my partner and I don’t think I am going to be able to get served in a restaurant for the rest of my life,’” Morgan recalled. “I said, ‘Well tell them, go (expletive) themselves. You don’t need them.’”

We ask John Morgan if he pays his employees minimum wage. He says he pays $15 per hour to employees at Morgan and Morgan. It costs him an extra $6 million per year.

By Sept. 30, 2027, and each year thereafter, the amendment calls for the state to calculate further minimum wage increases based on the rate of inflation observed in the 12 months prior, using the Consumer Price Index. Changes from there would be instituted every following Jan. 1.

