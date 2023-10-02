‘Concerning Dogs:’ New Florida law prevents counties from discriminating against certain dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A new Florida law went into effect on Sunday that prevents counties in the state from implementing certain restrictions on dogs.

State Bill 942 — dubbed “Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs” — was passed almost unanimously by the Florida Legislature back in April.

The law states that local governments may not enact regulations that are specific to dogs on the basis of breed, weight or size.

Despite that, the law allows local governments to adopt ordinances that “address the safety and welfare concerns caused by attacks on persons or domestic animals.”

The law will be especially relevant in places like Miami-Dade County, which outlawed the introduction of new pit bulls in 1989 due to the dog becoming “the breed of preference for gang members and those who seek to imitate gang culture,” according to the county’s website.

