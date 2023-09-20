Your Florida Daily: Bill would ease teen work restrictions, Amazon driver bitten by rattlesnake

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A bill filed in the Florida House of Representatives this week would allow some teens to work more hours, and work earlier or later in the day.

HB 49 would delete a part of current state law that says minors aged 16 or 17 can’t work more than 30 hours a week when school is in session, or for more than eight hours in a day when school is scheduled the next day.

The bill also allows 16 or 17-year-olds to work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m., and it prohibits city and county governments from passing more stringent child labor rules.

The annual Florida Legislative Session starts in January.

Meantime, Florida’s hourly minimum wage is set to increase to $12 an hour at the end of the month.

In 2020, voters approved an initiative that would gradually raise the state minimum wage each year until hitting $15 in 2026.

An Amazon driver is in serious condition after being bitten by a rattlesnake while making a delivery to a South Florida home

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the woman placed a box next to the home’s front door Monday evening when the eastern diamondback snake jumped out and bit her.

She was taken to the hospital.

Trappers caught the snake and it was euthanized.

Generic baseball image (Canva)

After more than 15 years of searching for a long-term home, rumors of relocating the Tampa Bay Rays are finally over.

The Major League Baseball franchise is staying in St. Petersburg.

The team formally announced Tuesday it’s partnering with the city and Pinellas County to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site.

It will include a 30,000-seat domed stadium along with thousands of new homes, retail and office space.

Construction is set to begin next year with the new ballpark opening in 2028.

Random Florida Fact

In The Villages, the master-planned age-restricted retirement community, children cannot legally reside in most neighborhoods.

However, there is a charter school for kids whose parents work directly for The Villages or a business in the town.

State data shows the K-12 school has a 96% graduation rate.