Your Florida Daily: Teen kills mother in Riverview, cool front coming

Hillsborough County deputies are working to figure out why a 14-year-old boy opened fire killing his mother and badly injuring her boyfriend.

It happened Saturday at a home in Riverview.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they saw the 14-year-old running through the neighborhood with a gun.

After a brief standoff, the teen surrendered and was arrested.

“I can’t ever imagine any dispute over anything being that important that you would murder your own mother,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Deputies say there are reports that the mother and her boyfriend were arguing just before the gunfire.

At last check, that man was in critical condition at a Tampa-area hospital.

After a brutally hot summer, changes may finally be on the way.

Models are hinting at a cool front approaching Central Florida today through Tuesday meaning the heat will still be around, but less humid and drier air will bring us to the upper 80s.

“Every county north of Orlando is likely to stay dry today with only a few showers in Osceola and Brevard counties and then once that clears out that drier more stable air builds in with lower humidity,” says News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

The less-humid air will stick around through Wednesday night before the humidity returns on Thursday.

It was a good Sunday for most of Florida’s NFL teams.

Starting with Miami, Tua Tagovailoa lead his team to a big victory over the New England patriots in Foxboro.

The Fins started off strong right out of the gate and capitalized on several mistakes by the Pats.

The final score: 24 to 17.

Miami Dolphins celebrate after an interception by cornerback Xavien Howard against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

In Tampa, Buccaneers fans are also celebrating a win after bringing down the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 26 of 34 passes for 317 yards in one of his best performances.

The Bears fall to the Buccs 27-17.

And it wasn’t good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team lost in its home opener to Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs capitalized on some stumbles by the Jags offense.

The final score: 17 to 9.

The Jags now fall to one and one on the season.

Random Florida Fact

Florida is home to the largest collection of fossilized poop in the world!

With over 1,277 pieces culled from eight different countries and 15 different states, this unique collection is now housed in the South Florida Museum.

The original collector is Jacksonville resident George Frandsen, who started collecting (fossilized poop) as a freshman in university.

These fossils offer invaluable insights into the lives and diets of those near-mythological creatures — so it’s not all just for laughs.

