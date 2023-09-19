Your Florida Daily: Man accused of killing neighbor, bear removed from Disney World

The man, Volusia County deputies say, shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property line is now charged with murder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski was arrested Monday near his home in DeLeon Springs.

Investigators say the victim was trimming trees along the fence when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property and threatened to shoot him.

Druzolowski’s wife called 911 before he got on the phone himself.

“I was pointing a gun at him to get him off my property and then he kept walking towards me really close so I shot him,” he said.

Deputies say the victim, 42-year-old Brian J. Ford, was shot dead in front of his 8-year-old son.

Druzolowski was booked into the Volusia County jail and was being held without bond.

In this image taken from Sept. 19, 2019, Orlando Police Department body camera video footage, Orlando Police Officer Dennis Turner leads 6-year-old Kaia Rolle away after her arrest for kicking and punching staff members at the Lucious & Emma Nixon Academy Charter School in Orlando, Fla. Turner was fired shortly after the arrest for not getting the approval of a watch commander to arrest someone younger than 12. (Orlando Police Department/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The family of a little girl who was just six when she was arrested by Orlando Police is renewing their call to raise the state’s minimum arrest age.

The case made national headlines in 2019.

Kaia Rolle had her hands zip-tied, was taken to the juvenile assessment center and even had a mugshot taken because she was having a tantrum at school and allegedly hit school workers.

The charges were dropped and Florida lawmakers later changed the law banning anyone under seven from being arrested.

Yesterday the family also filed an amended lawsuit against Orlando Police accusing officers of false arrest and excessive force.

They say the now 10-year-old remains traumatized because of what happened.

Part of the Magic Kingdom was forced to close for hours after a real-life bear was found hanging out in a tree.

Wildlife officials say the adult female bear was spotted Monday near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in the Frontierland area of the park.

The sighting prompted Disney to close attractions not only in Frontierland but also Liberty Square and Adventureland.

Florida Fish and Wildlife workers say they typically give bears space to move along on their own but given it was in the middle of a theme park they decided to capture the bear.

She has since been relocated to the Ocala National Forest.

Random Florida Fact

A graveyard in Bartow, Florida claims to be the final resting place of America’s oldest man.

The unusual story of Charlie Smith goes like this:

The man was born in Liberia, sold into slavery in the U.S. and later assumed the name of his slaveholder and father figure, Charlie Smith.

Tales of his adventurous life include him becoming a professional gambler, chasing Billy the Kid as a bounty hunter and ending up as a circus sideshow attraction.

Researchers think he lived to be 105 years old.

How Charlie Smith ended up in Florida is a mystery.

