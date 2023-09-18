84º
78-year-old man shoots, kills neighbor in DeLeon Springs, deputies say

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are investigating after a 78-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor on Sunday, according to a news release.

Deputies said the shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. on Alameda Drive in DeLeon Springs.

According to the release, an initial investigation indicates the victim – a 42-year-old man – was trimming trees over his property line when his neighbor came outside and fired a shot that struck and killed him.

Deputies said the victim’s 78-year-old neighbor is being questioned by detectives in the shooting.

The case remains active and charges are pending further investigation, deputies said.

