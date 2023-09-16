3 armed juveniles arrested in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three juveniles who were armed and ran from deputies face charges after being captured early Saturday, according to a news release.

Deputies said they were on patrol around 2 a.m. in the area of Saxon and Sterling Silver boulevards in Deltona when they spotted three male juveniles in black clothing.

According to a news release, when deputies stopped to talk to the subjects, they all ran away.

Deputies said one of the subjects, a 15-year-old wearing a ski mask, gave up a short distance away and admitted to carrying a knife.

The other two subjects ran in the opposite direction, according to the release. They were later detained after deputies called in K-9 and air support.

Deputies said the two subjects, both 16-years old, each were carrying firearms. One subject had a 40 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of DeLand. A second handgun found in the area where the other subject was hiding, along with a box of 9mm hollow point ammunition and black gloves, according to the release.

All three were face charges of loitering and prowling, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest without violence.

One juvenile faces an additional charge of grand theft of a firearm and another with battery on a police animal for kicking K-9 in the face during his arrest.

“Additional charges are possible. In the same area, deputies responded to reports of vehicles with their doors opened and/or other signs of attempted theft. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicle doors to prevent easy access,” the release read in part.

