Your Florida Daily: 78-year-old accused of killing neighbor, bear captured at Magic Kingdom

The man Volusia County deputies said shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property line is now charged with murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Edward Druzolowski, 78, was arrested Monday near his home in DeLeon Springs.

Investigators said the victim was trimming trees along the fence when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property and threatened to shoot him.

Druzolowski’s wife called 911 before he got on the phone himself.

“I was pointing a gun at him to get him off my property and then he kept walking towards me really close so I shot him,” he said.

Deputies say the victim — Brian J. Ford, 42 — was shot dead in front of his 8-year-old son.

Druzolowski was booked into the Volusia County jail and was being held without bond.

The family of a little girl who was just 6 when she was arrested by Orlando police is renewing their call to raise the state’s minimum arrest age.

The case made national headlines in 2019.

Kaia Rolle had her hands zip-tied, was taken to the juvenile assessment center and even had a mugshot taken because she was having a tantrum at school and hit school workers, according to police.

The charges were dropped and Florida lawmakers later changed the law banning anyone under 7 years old from being arrested.

On Monday, the girl’s family also filed an amended lawsuit against Orlando police accusing officers of false arrest and excessive force.

They said the now 10-year-old remains traumatized because of what happened.

Magic Kingdom (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Part of the Magic Kingdom was forced to close for hours after a real-life bear was found hanging out in a tree.

Wildlife officials said the adult female bear was spotted Monday near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in the Frontierland area of the park.

The sighting prompted Disney to close attractions not only in Frontierland but also Liberty Square and Adventureland.

Florida Fish and Wildlife workers said they typically give bears space to move along on their own but given it was in the middle of a theme park they decided to capture the bear.

She has since been relocated to the Ocala National Forest.

Random Florida Fact

A graveyard in Bartow, Florida claims to be the final resting place of America’s oldest man.

The unusual story of Charlie Smith goes like this:

The man was born in Liberia, sold into slavery in the U.S. and later assumed the name of his slaveholder, Charlie Smith.

Tales of his adventurous life include him becoming a professional gambler, chasing Billy the Kid as a bounty hunter and ending up as a circus sideshow attraction.

Researchers think he lived to be 105 years old.

How Charlie Smith ended up in Florida is a mystery.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: