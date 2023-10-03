‘It was over a penny:’ Florida man charged after slapping hot coffee on McDonald’s drive-thru employee

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested Monday after having a total meltdown in a McDonald’s drive thru, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

According to Miami Springs police, the incident stemmed from an argument over a few cents on a breakfast order.

Surveillance video from the McDonald’s drive thru at 4999 NW 36th St. showed the customer in a fury with a store manager.

As the employee handed the man a hot coffee, he slapped it away and sped off.

Shift manager Nayib Garcia told Local 10 News the man is a regular.

“He orders a Sausage McMuffin with a round egg separately, and he orders a senior coffee, is what I was told,” he said.

[WATCH VIDEO BELOW]

But on Aug. 25, he was not lovin’ it.

“What the rest of the crew told me, it was over a penny,” Garcia said.

Miami Springs police arrested 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo Monday.

The police report said the reason Ravelo was so angry was “over the amount he was being charged.”

Garcia said the manager in the surveillance video suffered burn injuries.

“I think it hit her in the face, and then on the rest of the arm,” he said. “Most of the burn was on the arm.”

Authorities said Ravelo turned himself in, and when he was interviewed, admitted he was not happy with the service.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

Ravelo is facing a felony battery charge and, as of Tuesday morning, was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

