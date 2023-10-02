Florida man carjacked after meeting woman on dating app, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year old woman faces charges after deputies said she helped carjack a man she met on a dating app, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call for a stolen vehicle near Rock Pit Road and Collins Avenue on Sept. 24 around 7 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, when officers made contact with the victim, he told them that two men – one who had a gun – and a woman stole his 2013 Mazda CX9.

The victim told police he met a woman named “Brii,” later identified as Brionna Eaddy on a dating app, according to the affidavit. The man told investigators he and Eaddy exchanged messages for multiple days before deciding to meet up.

According to an affidavit, the two agreed to meet at 500 Rock Pit Road in Titusville on Sept. 23, where the victim arrived around 11:07 p.m.

Police said that the victim parked in the lot of the agreed-upon address and about 10-15 minutes later, Eaddy walked from an apartment complex across the street and got into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The victim told officers that the two drove over the A. Max Brewer Bridge to an unnamed park, but the gate to the park was closed, so they two drove back to what the victim thought was Eaddy’s residence.

According to an affidavit, Eaddy was observed on her phone during the drive, sending and receiving multiple text messages and making a phone call.

Police said around 11:50 p.m. the two arrived back to 500 Rock Pit Road where the victim said he heard a knock on the driver’s side and passenger side front windows about 10-15 minutes later.

The victim told police that he saw two men on each side of the vehicle, and the man on the driver’s side displayed a handgun and ordered him out of the vehicle. The victim however stated that he could not find the keys and began searching for them while Eaddy “calmly exited the vehicle and went to back of the vehicle, appearing to just stand around and wait,” according to the affidavit.

The victim was ordered to lay in the grass in front of the vehicle and noticed the two men and Eaddy get into the vehicle and drive southbound on Rock Pit Road, police said.

According to an affidavit, the victim was able to provide photographs of Eaddy, which led to her positive identification and subsequent arrest.

Eaddy faces charges of carjacking with a firearm, jail records show.

No information was given on the identification or status of the two men also involved in the carjacking.

