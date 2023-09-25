Brevard Public Schools to look at new safety recommendations

In a district where addressing student discipline has been a top priority for its school board, Brevard Public Schools is now taking a look at some new school safety recommendations.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced a discipline crackdown in BPS last fall, and a year later, School Board Chair Matt Susin said those discussions have empowered school employees to enforce policies like no phones in class and an upgraded dress code.

“The teachers and the bus drivers and everybody else feel like they have more control this year than they did in the past,” Susin said.

Next, Susin said school board staff is reviewing the latest recommendations to school safety from a national group called NEOLA.

The board could then choose to adapt or modify the most recent suggestions, like “hiring additional personnel to supervise students in common areas.”

Susin said the district has already increased campus monitoring.

“We’ve had instances where students have acted up, and then we’ve had instances where they were able to be held accountable,” Susin said. “And because they were able to be held accountable, many of the other behaviors that continued were stopped right there.”

During public comment at a school board meeting last week, a man brought up the hazing investigation against Viera High School’s football team.

Sheriff Ivey said players could face criminal charges for the lewd video on social media last month.

Susin didn’t have an update to the investigation when asked Monday.

Tuesday morning’s board workshop, including the school safety plans, starts at 9 a.m.

