Book it on over to the 4th annual Brevard Library Con

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard Library Con returns to the Space Coast for its 4th annual event, according to the convention’s website.

This free, family friendly celebration of pop culture, science, art, comics, anime and fandoms will be held at the Viera Regional Community Center in Melbourne on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Event organizers promised vendors, guests and plus food trucks with activities taking place inside and outside the community center.

[TRENDING: Florida suspends scholarships for 4 schools with ‘ties to Chinese Communist Party’ | Arrest made after shooting in Orlando leads to vehicle pursuit; 1 dead, 3 hurt, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The convention will also feature a cosplay contest and judging will be based on craftsmanship, performance, and originality. For rules and entry form, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: