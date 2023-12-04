Gas prices on the decline again after jumping 16 cents per gallon last week in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are once again on the decline in Florida after jumping 16 cents per gallon last week.

The 2023 low was set last Monday at $3.01 per gallon. By Thursday, however, gas prices stood at $3.17 a gallon.

“Florida gas prices seem to be moving down again almost as quickly as they shot up,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “There isn’t any clear explanation for last week’s sudden increase, as oil and gasoline futures logged their sixth consecutive weekly loss. Regardless, drivers in many cities are beginning to find gas prices close to the same levels where they were last week.

The average price per gallon is now $3.13.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.32), Naples ($3.20), Homosassa Springs ($3.20)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.93), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.94), Pensacola ($2.98)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

