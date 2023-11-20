Gas prices tumble to new lows in time for Thanksgiving travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. – According to AAA, Florida gas prices have fallen to new 2023 lows.

The state average as of Nov. 20 is $3.03 in Florida.

“Actually I was kind of surprised because we started to see the decline and it’s been a lot better a lot nicer, so it makes it much more affordable to travel,” Dane Jenkins said.

Jenkins and his family got back from a cruise on Monday but still had to drive back home to Spring Hill so they stopped at the Turkey Lake plaza on the Turnpike to buy gas.

“Usually before, I’d say about a month ago, we were about $80 so, big, big difference,” Jenkins said.

AAA said nearly 2.8 million Floridians are preparing to take a Thanksgiving road trip this week.

Among those, Yosuf Young, who was traveling to Pompano Beach from Tallahassee.

“$3 a gallon is great before I was paying $3.40-$3.50 back in Tallahassee, so this is actually very cheap cause usually it’s about $100 or $120 just to get home,” Young said.

But will prices remain low?

“While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

Penny Trogden, who runs her own rideshare business, said the price drop is making a difference for travelers.

“Normally I pay $50 for a tank but it’s getting closer to $40 lately, which has been lovely,” Trodgen said.