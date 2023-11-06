Florida gas prices fall to lowest price in 2023. Will they stay the same for holidays?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have fallen to the lowest point in 2023.

The average price per gallon in Florida, as of Sunday, was $3.17. The last time the state saw the same price was nearly a year ago.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow this week.”

AAA said the average price per gallon dropped 12 cents last week.

“The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop,” Jenkins said. “Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies.”

The highest price per gallon this year was recorded in mid-August at $3.85.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.29), Tallahassee ($3.28)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.00), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), Orlando ($3.07)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: