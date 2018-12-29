Authorities investigate after human remains found in Ocala Ridge subdivision

OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found Saturday afternoon.

Deputies went to the 5300 block of Northwest 17th Street in the Ocala Ridge subdivision around 2 p.m. regarding human remains that were found there.

Officials said detectives, forensic technicians and the medical examiner arrived at the scene and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Travis O'Cull at 352-369-6805 or the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP.

