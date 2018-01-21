Central Florida women march for equality and rights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of people met at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando Sunday morning to voice their anger, frustrations and concerns with the state of the country during the second annual Women's March.

"People are passionate, these women are passionate," said Neila Wilson the co-captain of the Central Florida Women's March.

People from near and far came to stand in solidarity.

Marchers said they refuse to let anyone drown out their voices.

"We're marching to amplify women's voices. Every woman, everywhere, everyone matters," marcher Erica Jacobs said.

They also said they refuse to let anyone take away their rights.

"It's about unifying and it's human rights. It doesn't matter what age, what race, what religion, anything else," marcher Megan Cassell said.

The march comes on the heels of the "#MeToo" and "Time's Up" movements, in which women have spoken out against violence and sexual misconduct. They said it is time to change the culture.

"A lot of people are being sexist without realizing it. The point is to get out there and educate them," Cassell said. "How can you be helpful? How can you make a difference?"

Men also participated and joined the efforts.

Marchers said they marched for key issues like women's equality and equal pay, supporting dreamers and DACA, as well as healthcare, saying women's bodies aren't up for debate.

Many marchers blamed these problems on the Trump administration.

"I know a lot of men are disturbed about what's going on in Washington," marcher William Brennan said.

"He's not acceptable and he'll never be my president," marcher Pam Vetro said.

Wilson told News 6 now more than ever is the time to be heard.

"We have issues and these women are here to make sure a light stays on those issues," Wilson said.

In addition to the march, people who attended are also getting results for hurricane victims. Organizers said proceeds from T-shirt sales will go to the people of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

