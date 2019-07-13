Man dead after crash along SR 429 in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after a crash early Saturday along State Road 429 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 3:10 a.m. on SR 429 near mile marker 21.

Officials said a Honda SUV was heading north on SR 429, when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV crossed the center grass median, traveled across the southbound lanes and overturned into a water-filled ditch, officials said.

The driver, who was identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as Jacob Peters, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

