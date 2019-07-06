Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run located in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday said troopers recovered the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday.

Troopers said after following up on several tips, they discovered the vehicle at an undisclosed location in Orange County and towed it.

Troopers said they are still looking to identify the driver of the vehicle who hit a group of three pedestrians as they were trying to help out another pedestrian who had been hit by a different driver.

The man who had been hit, Nostaky Exantus, 39, and 32-year-old Damion Bradford, one of the good Samaritans, were killed.

The two other good Samaritans were taken to a hospital.

