Former Eatonville police chief eyes Orange County sheriff's job

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Former Eatonville Police Chief Eric McIntyre is convinced he can overcome the political edge held by Orlando Police Chief John Mina and former Florida Highway Patrol Major Joe Lopez, the leading candidates in the anticipated November special election for Orange County sheriff.

“I think support comes with word of mouth,” McIntyre said. “I want the voters to know it’s their community and their voice that matters.”

During an exclusive interview with News 6, McIntyre, a Democrat, said his experience as a SWAT commander, police chief and officer for more than 18 years, has prepared him to run one of the largest sheriff’s departments in the state.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with the number of people you command,” he said. “Because once you arrive at the scene, you command the scene.”

Current Sheriff Jerry Demings, expected to officially step down June 8, has already endorsed Mina as his successor.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a real person. I have integrity and I have professionalism, so I will lead by example,” McIntyre said.

Once Demings formally announces his decision to leave office ahead of his 2020 term, all candidates will place their names in the 2018 special election race and post the required fees.

According to Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, the two Democratic candidates, McIntyre and Darryl B. Sheppard, will face off in the Aug. 28 primary.

The winner will face Mina and Lopez in the general election in November.

Both Mina and Lopez have declared no party affiliation on the clerk of the court website.

Qualifying week begins at noon on Monday, June 18, until noon Friday, June 22.

The two Democrats will pay a qualifying fee of $10,136.94. The two NPA candidates pay a lower qualifying fee of $6,757.96, since they do not pay the 2 percent party assessment.

McIntyre’s tenure as chief of police was not without controversy. Then-Mayor Anthony Grant

approved his dismissal in October 2015 for allegedly showing up late for meetings.

McIntyre was reinstated a week later and currently serves as a lieutenant in the Eatonville police department.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.