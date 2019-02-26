Former UCF President John Hitt dodges House meeting, records show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida President John Hitt who was at the school's helm when leaders misappropriated millions of dollars to construct an on-campus building won't meet with House representatives to discuss the probe.

Records show that Hitt emailed Rep. Tom Leek on Feb. 7, declining to travel from Wisconsin to Tallahassee to provide testimony before the House's Public Integrity and Ethics Committee.

"I found that at my age this kind of travel is just too much," Hitt wrote.

Hitt then requested that Leek send questions via email for him to answer.

Staff director Don Rubottom replied the next day, asking for Hitt to do a phone interview the morning of Feb. 18 then call into a committee between 2 and 4 p.m. the next day.

Hitt's reply on Feb. 11 was brief.

"I received your note. If you will send me your questions, I will do my best to answer them," Hitt wrote.

Rubottom then contacted Hitt in an attempt to clarify the matter.

"Whether or not we send you questions, do you want the Florida House of Representatives to understand that you are unwilling to answer questions by telephone under any circumstances during this investigation of UCF financial practices?" Rubottom asked.

Hitt once again issued the same reply.

"I received your note. If you will send me your questions, I will do my best to answer them," Hitt wrote.

An independent investigation found that UCF leaders, including Dale Whittaker, did not know that using $38 million from operations funds to build Trevor Colbourn Hall was inappropriate.

Whittaker was appointed president after Hitt retired but submitted his resignation on Feb. 19 in an attempt to restore the university's image.

Others who have stepped down or been terminated are: UCF board of trustees chairman Marcos Marchena, UCF chief financial officer and vice president for administration and finance William Merck, associate provost for budget, planning, and administration Tracy Clark, and assistant vice president and university controller Christy Tant.

It's unclear how much Hitt knew about the misspending.

Click here to read the full email exchange between Hitt and House officials.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.