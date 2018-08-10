Get out, explore Orlando at these 11 can't-miss events this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get out and enjoy these Orlando-area events this weekend.

Friday

24th Annual Harvest Grape Stomp

Aug. 10-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lakeridge Winery

19239 U.S. 27 North

Clermont

Take part in grape stomping competitions, free winery tours and tastings, live music and more.



Hearts of Reality Weekend 2018

Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. – The Rock Show: Hearts of Reality Edition, Orlando Forum

Aug. 11, 2 p.m. – Autograph Signing, Bohemian Hotel Celebration

Aug. 11, 9 p.m. – Decades Party, Celebration Town Center

Hearts of Reality brings together today's biggest reality stars to raise money for Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides cost-free vacations to critically-ill kids and their families! More than 100 of your favorite stars from shows like "Survivor" and "Big Brother" take part in this exciting three-day event.



Annual Orlando Fall Home & Garden Show

Aug. 10, noon to 6 p.m.

Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Orlando

Celebrity guests include Wayde King and Brett Raymer, of Animal Planet’s “Tanked.”



UCF ChargeOn Tour

Aug. 10 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Wall Street Plaza

26 Wall St.

Orlando

UCF Knights’ fans, wear your black and gold and head to Wall Street to hear from UCF athletics’ officials as well as an autograph signing.

Florida Fire Frogs vs. Fort Myers Miracle

Aug. 10, 6:31 p.m.

Osceola County Stadium

Watch the Florida Fire Frogs take on their latest opponent.

Saturday

National Bowling Day at Aloma Bowling Centers

Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to noon

All Aloma Bowling centers

All three of the Central Florida locations will offer a free game of bowling and shoe rental to celebrate National Bowling Day.

6 Years of Beers

Aug. 11, 11 a.m.

Hourglass Brewing

To celebrate their sixth anniversary, Hourglass Brewing is dropping six collaborations for beer lovers. Wako Taco and Pap Bees will be on-site for tasty food options.



Orlando Pride v. Portland Thorns

Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

655 W. Church St.



The College Colors Pub Crawl by Florida Citrus Sports and Orlando Pub Crawl

Aug. 11, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ember

Orlando

Football season is in the air, so put on your favorite college colors crawl from pub to pub.

Sunday

Hands Along the Water - Florida Statewide Event

Aug. 12, 10 to 11 a.m.

Cocoa Beach, Lori Wilson Park

Join together and hold hands along the coast in solidarity to defend water and wildlife. Locking hands starts promptly at 10:15 a.m.

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

The featured film is “Guardians of the Galaxy.”





