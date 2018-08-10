Get out, explore Orlando at these 11 can't-miss events this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get out and enjoy these Orlando-area events this weekend.
Friday
24th Annual Harvest Grape Stomp
Aug. 10-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lakeridge Winery
19239 U.S. 27 North
Clermont
Take part in grape stomping competitions, free winery tours and tastings, live music and more.
Hearts of Reality Weekend 2018
Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. – The Rock Show: Hearts of Reality Edition, Orlando Forum
Aug. 11, 2 p.m. – Autograph Signing, Bohemian Hotel Celebration
Aug. 11, 9 p.m. – Decades Party, Celebration Town Center
Hearts of Reality brings together today's biggest reality stars to raise money for Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides cost-free vacations to critically-ill kids and their families! More than 100 of your favorite stars from shows like "Survivor" and "Big Brother" take part in this exciting three-day event.
Annual Orlando Fall Home & Garden Show
Aug. 10, noon to 6 p.m.
Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
Orlando
Celebrity guests include Wayde King and Brett Raymer, of Animal Planet’s “Tanked.”
Aug. 10 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Wall Street Plaza
26 Wall St.
Orlando
UCF Knights’ fans, wear your black and gold and head to Wall Street to hear from UCF athletics’ officials as well as an autograph signing.
Florida Fire Frogs vs. Fort Myers Miracle
Aug. 10, 6:31 p.m.
Osceola County Stadium
Watch the Florida Fire Frogs take on their latest opponent.
Saturday
National Bowling Day at Aloma Bowling Centers
Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to noon
All three of the Central Florida locations will offer a free game of bowling and shoe rental to celebrate National Bowling Day.
Aug. 11, 11 a.m.
Hourglass Brewing
To celebrate their sixth anniversary, Hourglass Brewing is dropping six collaborations for beer lovers. Wako Taco and Pap Bees will be on-site for tasty food options.
Orlando Pride v. Portland Thorns
Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
655 W. Church St.
The College Colors Pub Crawl by Florida Citrus Sports and Orlando Pub Crawl
Aug. 11, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Ember
Orlando
Football season is in the air, so put on your favorite college colors crawl from pub to pub.
Sunday
Hands Along the Water - Florida Statewide Event
Aug. 12, 10 to 11 a.m.
Cocoa Beach, Lori Wilson Park
Join together and hold hands along the coast in solidarity to defend water and wildlife. Locking hands starts promptly at 10:15 a.m.
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
The featured film is “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.