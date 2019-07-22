Get your student vaccinated for free at this back-to-school event

Copyright 2018 CNN

OCOEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is urging parents to prepare their kids for the upcoming school year by getting them vaccinated.

They are hosting a free event for two weeks during which parents can vaccinate their children and obtain their DH680 form for school.

"It's good to know the county and the country and the state are prepared to receive new kids and everybody," Marcelo Sano said.

[RELATED: Number of rabies cases in Florida on the rise | Measles case reported in Florida; residents, tourists urged to get vaccinated]

Sano brought his 15-year-old son to get his shots on Monday so he can be ready to start high school next month.

According to the DOH, immunization prevents more than 2 million deaths a year and childhood diseases like chicken pox and measles.

"We want to make sure everyone is ready to go and they are prepared so they can start to learn on the very first day," Kent Donahue said.

Donahue is with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and said the department expects about 200 kids to show up each day for the next two weeks.

The free immunization event runs from Monday through Sunday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Oaks Mall in Ocoee.

Parents or guardians are required to bring a valid ID, birth certificate or Social Security card. Students must bring their most recent immunization record.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.