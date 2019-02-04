Gov. Ron DeSantis to make education announcement in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Central Florida Monday to make a major announcement about education, according to the governor's office.

DeSantis is expected to deliver the announcement at 3 p.m. alongside first lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and former Florida Senate President Andy Gardiner at Pace Brantley School in Longwood.

Details about the announcement, other than it is expected to be education-related, were not immediately available.

Last week, the governor announced plans to use an executive order to abolish Common Core in Florida public schools by 2020.

DeSantis also released his proposed budget for the year Friday. Within it is $21.7 billion in education spending, which would increase per-student funding from $101 to $224. About $60 million of the proposed education budget is for school safety and mental health training. It's unclear how the rest of the funding will be divided up to address the removal of Common Core.

