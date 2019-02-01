Politics

Gov. DeSantis unveils budget proposal

Measure would double last year's per-student funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday unveiled his budget proposal, which would double last year's per-student funding.

DeSantis unveiled his $91.3 billion budget in Tallahassee.

"I look forward to working with the Legislature in the coming weeks," DeSantis said. "Together, we can empower Floridians and inspire their confidence by being responsible with their money, deliver necessary services and get government out of the way in the pursuit of their dreams."

