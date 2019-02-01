Gov. DeSantis unveils budget proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday unveiled his budget proposal, which would double last year's per-student funding.

DeSantis unveiled his $91.3 billion budget in Tallahassee.

"I look forward to working with the Legislature in the coming weeks," DeSantis said. "Together, we can empower Floridians and inspire their confidence by being responsible with their money, deliver necessary services and get government out of the way in the pursuit of their dreams."

For full details about the budget proposal, click here.

How we spend reflects on how we serve. I am announcing a $91.3 billion budget proposal that is aspirational but also attainable. My budget also recommends $335 million in tax cuts, including Back to School Disaster Preparedness Tax Holidays. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 1, 2019

In K-12 public schools, we propose a doubling of last year’s per student funding ($101 to $224) for a total of $21.7 billion. I also propose an increase of $50 million in the Safe Schools Allocation, as well as an additional $10 million for mental health in our schools. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 1, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando. com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.