Sebring is Florida's seventh mass shooting in less than 3 years

On Wednesday, authorities say a gunman opened fire at a SunTrust bank in Sebring, killing five people.

The incident marks the fifth mass shooting Florida has experienced in less than three years. Below is a look at the other four:

Tallahassee yoga studio shooting

The Tallahassee shooting took place Nov. 2, 2018, at Tallahassee Hot Yoga on. The gunman, 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle, shot six women, two fatally, and pistol-whipped a man before killing himself. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21, were the victims in the shooting.

Shooting at Madden tournament in Jacksonville

A mass shooting happened at a video game tournament Aug. 26, 2018, in Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville. A lone gunman, David Katz, shot and killed two people and injured another ten before committing suicide.

Parkland school shooting

On Valentine's Day in 2018, a lone gunman , 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, shot and killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Orlando factory shooting

John Robert Neumann Jr., a 45-year-old former employee of Fiamma, killed five former colleagues and himself on June 5, 2017.

Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

A mass shooting occurred at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6, 2017, in Broward County. Five people were killed while six others were injured in the shooting. About 36 people sustained injuries in the ensuing panic.

Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando

In the early morning hours of June 12 , 2016 a gunman walked into Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring 53. Police identified the shooter as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old man with ties to the Treasure Coast.

