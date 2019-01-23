WATCH LIVE: At least 5 injured in shooting at Florida bank, deputies say

SEBRING, Fla. - Multiple injuries have been reported in a possible armed robbery at a Florida bank, according to a report.

Highland County officials said Wednesday afternoon that at least five people were injured at a SunTrust bank in Sebring, according to a report by the Highland News-Sun.

County officials confirmed to News 6 that multiple people were shot, but could not say exactly how many.

The extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately known, the report said. Hospitals in the area were on standby to take the victims.

Authorities said the incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. at the SunTrust at 1901 U.S. 27 South.

The suspect called dispatchers to tell them he had just fired shots inside the bank, prompting Sebring police and Highland County deputies to respond and establish a perimeter, officials said.

The scene of a shooting in Highland County. (Map: WKMG/Bing)

Authorities at the scene worked to get the barricaded man to come out of the bank, but were not successful. The Highlands COunty SWAT team entered the bank a short time later to continue trying to negotiate with him, deputies said. The suspect, whose name has not been released, eventually surrended to SWAT team members.

Live pictures from the scene around 2:30 p.m. still showed a massive law enforcement presence.

U.S. 27 was shut down in both directions from Golfview to Lakeview Drive. Traffic was being re-routed and only law enforcement officials and other first responders were allowed in the area.

Nearby schools were placed under conditional lockdowns while the suspect was barricaded and school buses were delayed, according to the report.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is having co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the bank during the incident go to Inn on the Lakes, the report said.

Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. that the situation was confined to the bank and there was no threat to the surrounding area.

No other information was immediately available.

