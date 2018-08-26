WATCH LIVE: 'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting in Jacksonville, deputies say

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cars in front of the Jacksonville Landing on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. A lone gunman opened fire at the riverfront venue hitting multiple people.

Multiple people are dead after a mass shooting Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

News 6 sister station WJXT reports that least nine people have been shot and at least four are dead. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that no numbers have been officially confirmed.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said that the shooter is dead.

The Associated Press reports that an anonymous source said the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to release information on the shooting. It wasn't immediately clear if the source was including the suspect in the death toll.

The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing, a riverfront mall and event space. Williams said the scene has been secured and SWAT teams found no additional gunmen.

WJXT reports that the wounded victims have been taken to Memorial Hospital, where three victims were in stable condition, and UF Health Medical Center.

Officials from UF Health Medical Center said they received six victims of the shooting. They said five are in stable condition while one is in serious condition. Three were shot more than once.

The victims' ages range from 20 to 35 years of age.

CNN reports that the shooting occurred during a a qualifying event Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

On an online stream of the event posted to the video game streaming website Twitch, loud gunshots can be heard before the game suddenly stops.

In the wake of the shooting, deputies told anyone hiding at the Jacksonville Landing to stay calm.

"SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

