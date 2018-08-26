VIDEO: Madden tournament recording shows moment gunman opened fire in Jacksonville

Footage from an online video game stream shows the moment that shots rang out during a "Madden NFL 19" tournament in Jacksonville.

Officials from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a gunman opened fire during the tournament, which took place in a Jacksonville Landing restaurant's game room, killing multiple people and injuring several others. They have confirmed that the gunman is now dead.

The video was broadcast live on the gaming streaming service Twitch. It has since spread through social media.

In the video, two gamers are seen seated next to each other. A red dot can be seen on one of the gamers' shirts just before the gunshots begin. It's unclear if this dot is from a gun or from a video game controller.

The video of the gamers' faces cuts out as the gunshots begin. Five seconds after the first gunshot, the vide game screen pauses and says "Controller Disconnected. Please reconnect controller 1 to continue."

Twelve shots can be heard in total over the course of the 30-second video. In between shots, people can be heard yelling.

The competition was a Madden Championship Series event sanctioned by video game company Electronic Arts. The company tweeted that it was aware of the incident and then tweeted a follow-up message that offered "sympathies to all involved."

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

