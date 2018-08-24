Political expert breaks down individual Florida elections on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - With Florida's primary election just a few days away, News 6 is giving you an overview of some of the biggest races across the state.

On Sunday's "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com," News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth will be joined by UCF professor and News 6 political expert Jim Clark to help give voters a clear understanding of who's running for state, federal and local positions in this year's midterm election.

Clark will also discuss voter registration numbers, how much money has already been spent on TV ads this campaign cycle and the impact President Donald Trump has had on Florida voters.

