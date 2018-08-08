Orange County mayoral candidates to face off in debate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The candidates running for Orange County mayor will face off in a debate Wednesday evening.

Orange County Commissioner Pete Clarke, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and business leader Rob Panepinto will meet to discuss key issues.

The candidates are seeking to succeed Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, who is leaving due to term limits.

The debate is being held at Orlando Repertory Theatre in Orlando at 6 p.m.

All three candidates recently sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to lay out their visions for the county and explain why they feel they're the best person for the job. Click here to re-watch those interviews here.

