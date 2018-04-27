'The Weekly' talks politics with Orange County mayoral candidates

ORLANDO, Fla. - "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" Sunday will feature two of three candidates running for Orange County mayor.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, a Democrat, and Orange County Commissioner Pete Clarke, a Republican, sit down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to lay out their visions for the county and explain why they feel they're the best person for the job.

The third candidate, nonprofit consultant Rob Panepinto, a Republican, will appear in the segment on May 6.

Current Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs is running for Orange County school board chair.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

