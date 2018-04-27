Weekly

'The Weekly' talks politics with Orange County mayoral candidates

Justin Warmoth interviews Sheriff Jerry Demings, County Commissioner Pete Clarke

By Justin Warmoth - Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. - "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" Sunday will feature two of three candidates running for Orange County mayor. 

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, a Democrat, and Orange County Commissioner Pete Clarke, a Republican, sit down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to lay out their visions for the county and explain why they feel they're the best person for the job. 

The third candidate, nonprofit consultant Rob Panepinto, a Republican, will appear in the segment on May 6. 

Current Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs is running for Orange County school board chair.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

Use the links below to follow along with "The Weekly."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.