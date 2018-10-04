'He was our life:' Grandmother of 4-year-old boy killed in hot car wants justice

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida grandmother said she wants justice for her grandson who died last week after being left in a hot car.

Joanne Werner said her 4-year-old grandson, Logan Starling, died Friday in the car parked in his school's parking lot.

Werner said the girlfriend of Logan's father, who worked at the Elite Preparatory Academy, drove him and other children to school that day.

"He was our life. We want justice for Logan. It's not fair that his little life was taken and nothing is being done right now about it," Werner said.

Her grandson, who she last saw Thursday, was her world. Werner said she and her husband, along with her granddaughter, helped raise Logan and his 7-year-old sister.

"They lived here with us for over two years," Werner said.

Werner's husband checks in with detectives working the case. She said Logan's father texts them back when they ask about Logan, but she said there's no further dialogue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Sheriff's officials have only said it's an ongoing investigation and didn't say whether there are any pending charges against the woman who had Logan in her care or anyone else.

Court documents show there have been legal battles between Logan's parents within the past few years.

Werner said the former couple have been in and out of court for custody hearings.

The Department of Family and Children is also conducting an investigation of its own.

In a statement, the DCF confirmed the family is known to the child welfare system.

Werner said a funeral service for Logan will be held at noon Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church.

