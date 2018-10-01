4-year-old boy left in hot car was student at school where he was found, deputies say

A memorial is created for a 4-year-old boy who died in a hot car at an Orange County school.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities have identified the 4-year-old boy who died after he was left in a vehicle Friday as a student of the school where he was found, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office public information officer Jeff Williamson said the boy is Logan Starling, who turned 4 years old on April 17.

Logan was found by a bystander at 2:25 p.m. Friday in a locked vehicle that was not running, which was parked at Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road, deputies said. The bystander took the child to Orange County Fire Rescue Station 51, which is across the street from the school near Rio Grande Avenue. Logan was rushed by paramedics to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

On Monday, people began leaving balloons, notes and candles at a makeshift memorial near where Logan was found in a Dodge SUV.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students. As we come together to mourn this loss, we ask for your thoughts, prayers, and continued support. His life will always remain dear to our hearts. We kindly ask for respect and privacy for the student's family. Our greatest thoughts and highest prayers are with them," Elite Preparatory Academy officials said in a statement to News 6.

The investigation is open and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Approximately two hours after Logan was found, a 1-year-old girl was found dead in a car at a Wawa in Sanford. Deputies said Kit Noelle Pollard's mother failed to drop her off at day care, leaving her daughter on the car from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kailyn Pollard, 29, of Sorrento, was charged with negligent manslaughter Friday night.

